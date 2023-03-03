Court nullifies election of Lagdera MP Mohamed Abdulkadir Hussein

Lagdera MP Mohamed Abdulkadir Hussein. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The High Court has nullified the election of Lagdera MP Mohamed Abdulkadir Hussein. 

He won the seat on an ODM ticket.

The petition was filed by his rival Abdiqani Zeitun of the United Democratic Alliance party.

In a ruling issued Friday, the court declared that the election was marred by irregularities, thus invalidating his poll win with 5,939 votes. Zeitun had 4,863 votes while incumbent Mohamed Hire of Kanu came third with 3,277 votes.

The court ordered that a re-election be held on a date to be decided by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mr Gussein has 14 days to appeal the ruling.

