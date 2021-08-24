Clan elders dump Fafi MP for woman rep in 2022 polls

Anab Subow Gure

Garissa Woman Representative Anab Subow Gure.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman has suffered a blow after clan elders endorsed Garissa Woman Representative Anab Gure to contest the seat in 2022.

