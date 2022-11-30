Alarm as four die of cholera in Garissa and infections hit 372 

A cholera outbreak in Garissa County has claimed four lives and hundreds of others are receiving treatment at different health facilities.

Garissa County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich and County Health Executive Ahmednathi Omar confirmed the deaths.

The highly contagious disease was first reported in the county on October 23 at the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab.

The epidemic has prompted the authorities in the county to seek help from other health stakeholders in efforts to avert a crisis.

Some 372 cases had been recorded by Sunday across Garissa, with the Dadaab refugee camps the most affected.

The Hagadera camp has recorded 160 cases and Dagahaley 87.

The Ifo camp has 52 cases, Saretho 10 and Kambois one, according to data provided by the Garissa County department of health.

Local authorities said the disease is spreading quickly, with parts of Garissa town, the county headquarters, recording some cases.

Bula Madina in Garissa town had three cases, while neighbouring Madogo in Tana River County also had three.

Mr Omar said measures had been put in place to contain the disease.

“The first case was reported at the Hagadera refugee camp, but the disease spread to the host community and we have sporadic cases in different parts of the county,” he said.

Several sub-counties have reported cholera cases, including Dadaab, Fafi and Garissa, he added.

Health facility

“Cases being managed here in Garissa town are from Madogo in Tana River because we are the nearest health facility and we coexist with residents of Tana River,” he said.

Mr Omar asked residents to improve their personal hygiene and help the authorities in controlling the disease.

“It is only through joint efforts that we can help in controlling this disease,” he said.

“We are grateful to the national government, non-governmental organisations and the Kenya Red Cross that have remained pro-active. They have continued to play the lead role in sensitising the community.”

Garissa County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich urged administrators, including chiefs and his deputies, to continue sensitising the community in their jurisdictions.

Mr Cherutich appealed for more support from other agencies.

“We need medicine and extension officers who will be sensitising the community and I have instructed chiefs and their assistants to lead in the campaign on proper hygiene,” he said.

The cholera outbreak in Garissa was caused by insufficient water for domestic use, he said.

“Our people [do not use] latrines but we shall be ensuring that homes have toilets in all villages,” he said.

Environment watchdog Nema and public health officers across Garissa have been directed to enforce the law on public hygiene.

Mr Cherutich pledged to reach out to the authorities in Tana River County for joint efforts to fight the disease.

The disease claimed the life of a Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam candidate in Madogo on Friday.

The 14-year-old boy developed diarrhoea and started voting early Thursday morning last week, said his father, Mr Rasto Obondi.

“I rushed him to a hospital in Madogo, but he died on Friday morning when he was to sit for the KCPE rehearsals,” a teary Mr Obondi said.

He urged county officials and the national government to provide medicines at all hospitals in order to prevent avoidable deaths.

“I had nothing in my pockets when my child fell sick and I needed to buy drugs for him to be treated. I am asking the government to ensure that our hospitals are stocked with medicines so that such cases are minimised,” he said.

The teenager’s body is lying at the Garissa Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mr Haru Yusuf said all his family members were infected and were being treated in Madogo.

“I have five patients in here, including my wife, our three children and my sister. I was asked to buy medicine for all these patients before they are treated,” Mr Yusuf said.