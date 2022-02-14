Thugs posing as security firm G4S crew stole Sh80m from the headquarters of the Cooperative Bank, Nairobi October 1,2010. FILE

|

Counties

Prime

G4S to pay woman Sh2.9m in sexual harassment claim

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

When the dawn of the information age was just starting to crack in Kenya, Aisha (not her real name) was among the few early adopters who waded into the then uncharted waters of computer science.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.