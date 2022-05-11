From Lupita to Eliud Kipchoge, Governor Nyong'o puts on a star-studded team to market AfriCities





With six days left before the opening of the much anticipated ninth AfriCities Summit, one of the biggest continental events in history, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o has turned to celebrities to market it.

The conference will be held in Kisumu city on May 17-21.

Excitement is high among locals and organisers after it emerged that Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o would be at the event.

The 39-year-old Hollywood actress, a daughter of Governor Nyong’o, will attend as a goodwill ambassador.

On April 29, Ms Nyong’o retweeted a notice from AfriCities organisers announcing her appointment as the event’s goodwill ambassador.

“For the first time, the Africities Summit will have a Goodwill Ambassador: Ms Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Award winner Kenyan actress, star of the film ‘Black Panther’ and its sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’,” retweeted Ms Nyongó attaching a poster that bears her portrait.

It is not only the renowned actress who is excited about Kisumu, her home town. Last weekend world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge toured the city and was taken round by Governor Nyong’o and the county staff.

The athletics icon visited several tourism sites across the county, said Tourism Sports and Culture Achie Ojany Alai.

“Earlier today with the legend Eliud Kipchoge as we traversed various tourism destinations in Kisumu County. He spent time with us to help market the AfriCities conference and welcome our delegates to Kenya and specifically Kisumu,” Ms Alai said.

Clad in a Kenyan national sports outfit, Mr Kipchoge excited locals, with fishermen even offering him a ride on a boat on Lake Victoria at Dunga Beach.

In photos shared online, an elated Mr Kipchoge is seen rowing a wooden boat alongside the fishermen.

He also rode on a luxury cruise boat with Ms Alai.

He later visited La Pearl Eatery at Dunga Beach and was treated to local cuisine, including ngege (tilapia), kuon bel (sorghum ugali) and osuga (indigenous vegetables).

“As a county government, we are ensuring that the tourism sector comes to life with the sounds and colours of Kisumu as we boldly showcase the county as a tourism destination. The legend is an absolute pleasure to be with, a very humble gentleman. Greatness is never loud,” said Ms Alai.

Mr Kipchoge later visited the Impala Park sanctuary to view animals including the African eland, baboons, monkeys and ostriches.

Governor Nyong’o took to his Facebook page to thank Mr Kipchoge for touring the city ahead of the summit.

“This is a great day for Kisumu. Tumeshukuru sana kuwa na ndugu wetu Kip, the greatest athlete the world has ever had from mother Africa. Eliud Kipchoge we are proud of you,” he wrote.

The 37-year-old athlete has won marathons in London (four times), Berlin (three times) and Chicago (once) in 2014.

Mr Kipchoge holds the world marathon record at two hours, one minute and 39 seconds from the 2018 Berlin marathon. He also became the first man to run the distance in under two hours (1:59:41) at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna on October 12, 2019.

Meanwhile, the county is in a last-minute rush to ensure everything is ready by the time delegates start arriving for the five-day event.

About 10,000 visitors are expected to converge on the lakeside city for the continental summit that happens once every three years.

Some 6,000 of them will be foreign delegates keen to join in the discourse on African cities and how they are evolving into an unpredictable future.