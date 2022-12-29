Four killed in Nyamira and Murang'a accidents

A bus carrying worshippers on Thursday evening ploughed into market stalls in Ekerenyo, Nyamira County, killing two people.

The bus was ferrying Repentance and Holiness Church members from Migori to Nakuru for an end year spiritual retreat when the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a culvert before ploughing into market stalls.

The church is associated with the self-proclaimed ‘Prophet’ David Owuor.

One person died on the spot while the other one succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in hospital. Several other people were injured during the accident.

Nyamira North Sub-County Police boss Patrick Ngeiywa said that the ill-fated bus had at least 52 passengers on board.

"The bus hit a culvert and veered off the road, it flattened at least 15 stalls in the market," he told Nation.Africa.

Mr Ngeiywa said at least nine people were treated at Ekerenyo while several others were rushed to Nyamira Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment

It is still not clear how many people were injured.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a road accident along Kenol Murang'a road in Murang'a County.

Error in judgement

The Thursday mid-morning crash occurred after two trucks --one carrying milk and the other ferrying building materials-collided head-on.

Residents who were at the scene of the accident carted away jerry cans of milk before police arrived and secured the scene.

Murang'a South Sub County police boss Mr Alexander Shikondi said the accident was a result of an error in judgement. He said the truck transporting milk was overtaking at the time of the fatal crash.

The driver of the truck that was transporting milk and his passenger died on the spot. Their bodies were moved to General Kago Mortuary in Thika town.

He said two occupants of the other vehicle survived the crash unscathed.

"We will not tire to remind motorists that we need them in the New Year. Some of these deaths can be avoided," he said.