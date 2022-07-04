Four killed in multiple crash at Uasin Gishu’s Kosachei blackspot

Four people perished in a grisly dawn accident on Sunday which involved four vehicles at the Kosachei blackspot in Uasin Gishu County, along the Eldoret-Webuye highway.

A matatu which was heading to Malaba rammed into a slow moving trailer truck from behind, killing two people instantly. Another one also full of passengers and which was heading to Eldoret, stopped in an attempt to rescue the victims of the crash.

But in a sad twist, another truck which was heading to Malaba and noticing the danger ahead, attempted to avoid the two vehicles involved in the accident and in the process rammed into the stationary matatu, pushing it into a ditch and then landed over it.

A truck lies on one of the matatus involved in the road crash at the Kosachei blackspot on July 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said the matatu was on a rescue operation but, unfortunately, the truck crashed into it and pushed into the ditch.

“Three people died on the spot while another one succumbed to injuries while being attended to at various hospitals. Several people are still nursing various injuries at Turbo Sub County [Hospital] and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital,” said Mr Gitonga.

A police officer takes details of survivors of the road crash which occurred at the Kosachei blackspot along the Eldoret-Webuye highway on July 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Poor visibility

One of the survivors, Mr Shadrack Jakait, who was traveling to Malaba town alongside his sister who also sustained injuries, said the road was slippery and there was poor visibility when the accident happened some minutes before 6am.

“We were heading to Malaba together with my sister and we boarded the matatu at 1am in Naivasha and it is unfortunate it has ended this way. I have already been treated for a head and leg injury but my sister is still in hospital,” he said at the scene.

Mr Jakait said swift response from locals ensured that several people who sustained serious injuries were evacuated to safety.

“Members of the public who responded helped a great deal because they rescued those who were injured and lifted them to the ambulance and other private vehicles and rushed them to hospital,” he said.

Locals led by Kosachei village elder Richard Bor decried the increasing number of accidents along the stretch, blaming it on the design of the highway.

Turbo MP Janet Sitienei speaks to journalists on July 3, 2022 at scene of the crash involving two trucks and two matatus at Kosachei in Uasin Gishu County. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

On a slope

“The road is on a slope and in many instances the trucks are freewheeling, making it easy to cause accidents because controlling them becomes challenging. We need speed bumps erected as well as the construction of a climbing lane to ensure the truckers use it,” said the village elder, adding that they were awakened by a loud bang and wailing of people when the accident occurred.

He said the truck which crashed into the stationary matatu was on neutral gear, hence the driver could not control it.

Another resident, Mr Jonathan Kurgat, said a week hardly passes without a tragic accident occurring along the stretch and it that was the high time that Kenha came to their rescue to prevent more deaths as a result of frequent accidents.