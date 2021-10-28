Four counties in Mount Kenya region could eliminate malaria by 2023

Mosquito, Malaria

Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Kirinyaga counties, which fall under the low-risk malaria zone, are on the road towards elimination of malaria.

By  Nasibo Kabale

Four counties in the Mount Kenya region could eliminate malaria by 2023, the Ministry of Health has announced, stating the plans that would lead to the elimination of the disease.

