Flower sector reeling from high input costs and taxes

Rising taxation, lack of a state bailout programme, high prices of farm inputs, increased water tariffs, logistical difficulties and other operational issues are threatening to bring down the multi-billion flower sector.

The flower industry, a key foreign exchange earner, faces other challenges that include rising labour wages and high electricity and freight charges.

Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic paralysed flower exports and made prices in the European Union markets highly unpredictable, most flower firms are now struggling.

The recent increase in water charge, and an increase in National Social Security Fund contributions from Sh200 up to Sh1,080 are some of the challenges cited.

“Water charges have risen from the previous 50 cents to between Sh2 and 6 for irrigation and commercial use and flower firms are heavy users of water. This increase, therefore, compounds the existing situation in the sub-sector. The energy cost is also expected to increase soon,” said Kenya Flower Council (KFC) Chief Executive Clement Tulezi.

“The business environment in the country has forced some of our members to close shop, while others have scaled-down and changed their nature of operations,” said Mr Tulezi.

“The rising taxation and lack of a bail out from the government is hurting the sector. Various sectors like tea, sugar and coffee have gotten tax waivers from the government, but the floriculture sector appears to have been forgotten, “he added.

The council said the many taxes and other challenges the sector is facing have seen flower exports drop by 15,000 tonnes.

“Some of the flower firms now use solar energy to reduce costs, since most have been coughing up to Sh10 million per month for electricity,”stated Mr Tulezi.

He said that to save the sector, the government should, among other things, zero-rate farm inputs like fertiliser and eliminate some punitive taxes.

Flower producers are also taxed at the county and national levels. However, KFC revealed that it has in the past won two cases in Nakuru and Meru law courts challenging the double taxation.

In Naivasha, flower farmers are opting for seasonal employment in a bid to reduce the cost of labour. However, the move has been met by resistance from the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union, which said that it was denying workers retirement benefits.

The Nation has established that at least five flower firms have closed shop since 2021. Others have scaled down operations as they struggle to stay afloat. Those that have closed down include Magana, Harvest, James Finlay’s Chemirei and Tarakwet farms and Karuturi. Oserian has scaled down its operations.

Magana, which operated in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, shut down citing insurmountable challenges. It closed down after 25 years in the industry and ventured into real estate. In 2021, the Competition Authority of Kenya gave an unconditional nod to the acquisition of Oserian Development Company Limited, offering a lifeline to more than 700 workers who were staring at job losses. The firm was acquired by Bohemian Flowers Limited.

James Finlay last year completed the sale of its last two flower farms in Kericho,leaving nearly 1,000 employees without jobs. Managing Director Simeon Hutchinson said the company will now focus on the beverage sector.

A manager at a flower firm in Naivasha, who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to speak on behalf of his employer, revealed that the industry is struggling. “The sector is yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and we are struggling to remain afloat because of lack of government support, reduced exports and punitive taxation among other challenges. Most flower firms have been making losses,”said the source.