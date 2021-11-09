Maize harvest

A man spreads maize out to dry by the roadside in Elburgon town in Nakuru County on October 18. 

| John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Field day for maize brokers and cartels

By  Barnabas Bii

Maize farmers will have to wait a little longer to deliver their produce to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), meaning brokers and cartels will have a field day in purchasing the bags at throw-away prices.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.