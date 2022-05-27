Father jailed for life for defiling 10-year-old daughter

A beastly 45-year-old father of five children charged with incest will spend the rest of his life in prison after an Eldoret court on Friday found him guilty of defiling his 10-year-old daughter.

The man, a farmer from Muochet village in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County, was found guilty of incest and defilement by Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya.

The court heard that the man, who had separated from his wife following a domestic feud, defiled the minor on his matrimonial bed between October 2018 and February 2019.

Prosecutors said he defiled the Grade Three pupil in Muochet village in Keiyo South.

The man, who had denied the charges, was arraigned on February 21, 2019 and remanded at Eldoret GK Prison during his trial.

The girl told the court that her father defiled her mostly when they were alone at home.

Her mother had moved out and was living with the girl’s grandmother.

Reported to officers

She was rescued by a police officer from the Kamworor Administrative Police camp after the incident was reported to officers there.

Though the man had denied that he was the father of the girl, a DNA report from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital revealed that she shared the same genetic data with him.

In his mitigation, the man asked the court for lenience considering that he was the father of five children who needed his care.