Fate of Sh200bn High Grand Falls dam to be known today

River Tana. The High Grand Falls Dam was to be built at Kivuka along River Tana.

By  Kitavi Mutua

The fate of the Sh200 billion High Grand Falls dam will be known today (Friday) when the Court of Appeal will deliver the much-awaited ruling on whether the project will be rolled out.

