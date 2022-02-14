Farmers in eight counties receive free certified maize seed

Smallholder farmers in Western, Nyanza and Coast regions are hoping for a bumper harvest after receiving certified maize seed ahead of the planting season.

The distribution of planting materials to the farmers comes at a time when many are recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

More than 100,000 smallholder farmers in Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi will benefit from the seeds donation.

The Sh43 million worth of seeds were distributed by Kibera-based Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco).

“Shofco has procured planting materials for distribution to farmers and has prioritised crops with greater impact on food security,” said Dr Kennedy Odede, the founder and chief executive officer of the not-for-profit organisation.

Empower farmers

The organisation, through its Shofco Urban Network (SUN) programme, seeks to empower farmers in the selected regions to fight poverty and improve food security for those who are not able to buy certified maize seeds.

“This initiative is meant to support farmers and help them utilise their lands to fight poverty and stem the rural-urban migration that results in mushrooming of slums,” said Dr Odede.

The organisation has partnered with the national and county governments and a research institution in a bid to boost the farmers’ fortunes.

Kakamega County Agricultural Officer Chrisphine Olindo said the certified maize seeds were of good quality and could boost maize production if well planted.

“We need seeds that mature fast because farmers in Kakamega plant maize twice a year,” said Mr Olindo said.

Lion’s share

Kakamega County received the lion’s share of the seeds as 33,600 packets were distributed to nine sub-counties: Lurambi, Khwisero, Mumias, Ikolomani, Shinyalu, Navakholo, Malava, Butere and Lugari.

In Vihiga County 9,950 packets of seeds were distributed to farmers in four sub-counties: Sabatia, Hamisi, Emuhaya and Vihiga township, while in Busia county 4,550 packets were distributed to farmers in Nambale.

At least 6,000 packets of seeds were distributed to farmers in Bungoma in Kanduyi, Webuye, Mt Elgon and Kabuchai sub-counties while in Siaya 13,700 packets were received by farmers in Rarieda, Bondo, Gem and Alego Usonga sub-counties.

Farmers in Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties received 1,700 packets of seeds while farmers in Kaloleni sub-county in Kilifi County received 1,300 packets.

Senior Chief Joseph Onyango of Usigu-Bondo in Siaya County said the seeds distribution was timely.