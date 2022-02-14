Farmers in eight counties receive free certified maize seed

certified maize seed

Some of the farmers who received certified maize seeds ahead of the planting season. The Sh43 million worth of seeds were distributed by Kibera-based Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco).

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Smallholder farmers in Western, Nyanza and Coast regions are hoping for a bumper harvest after receiving certified maize seed ahead of the planting season.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.