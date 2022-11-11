Families affected by rising Rift Valley lake waters yet to get help

Josephat Tiren sits pensively under an acacia tree outside his temporary shelter at the Kiwanja Ndege camp in Marigat sub-county, Baringo.

Deep in his thoughts, he barely notices our vehicle emerging into the clearing of the invasive mathenge (prosopis juliflora) shrubs that cover the meandering routes connecting to the main Marigat-Bogoria road, about three kilometres from Marigat town.

He is awoken from his slumber by the sound of the running engine.

It is 11am and the scorching sun is burning directly on his head. He could not remember how long he had been at the spot but it could have been hours.

Dressed in an oversized old grey T-shirt and buggy beige trousers and akala sandals, the 49-year-old looks unbothered by the flies hovering around and some settling on his face.

It has been close to three years since he moved to the camp after his home and entire village were submerged by the rising water levels of Lake Baringo in 2020 caused by climate change.

Residents at a flooded village Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

He curses as reminisces about his previous life against the destitute state that is his present life.

Back then, Mr Tiren would be busy on his firm tending to his crops or grazing animals on his 10-acre land in Laswee village, Ilchamus location.

His wife would, on the other hand, be preparing lunch before his children arrived from school.

Not that he was among the rich villagers but at least he led a comfortable and normal life compared to now.

He is now destitute, idle and hopeless, depending on well-wishers and begging for his own survival and that of his family.

The father of seven lives in an old tent with his family. It is obvious that life has not been easy.

“I used to live comfortably with my family in my three-bedroom house. I reared 20 sheep, five cows and 10 chickens and planted crops on my 10-acre land. All that was reduced to nothing when I was forced to move here when our village was submerged,” said Mr Tiren.

The aftermath of the floods, he said, was the destruction of his livelihood and the disruption of his children’s education, and his life was turned upside down.

“We never thought the waters would reach our homes, but when it did we had to wait until it got into my house, since I had nowhere else to go,” he said.

Finally, when all his fears were confirmed, Mr Tiren and others from neighbouring villages along the shores were forced to move to a safe ground at Kiwanja Ndege, which is public land.

And for the last three years, life has not been the same.

“I usually wake up in the morning and go to the schemes to see if I can get a casual job but most of the time I don’t get one, so I come back here and stay idle till the following morning,” he said.

This was one of the days when he got unlucky after waking up at dawn to go to the scheme, only to return empty-handed.

A few metres from his tent is Ms Rebecca Lepoya, who has just come back from a water well.

The 39-year-old mother has also been at the camp with her family for the same period.

She was married in Ng’ambo village 20 years ago but had not gone to Lake Baringo, which is about 12 kilometres away.

But she was shocked when the lake visited her home. She could not believe it but was hit by a nasty reality.

“We would wake up every day and watch the lake advancing towards us. We would mark its shore and the following day we would note that it had extended further. I watched as my neighbours' homes were submerged hoping that mine will be spared,” Ms Lepoya said.

But one morning she woke up to find her pit latrine filled with water which was overflowing to her compound.

She hastily took a few things and left with her family.

“Since then, it has been a life of begging and waiting upon well-wishers. I depleted the little savings I had within weeks as I tried to sustain my family,” she said.

From her house you could hear children chanting.

Salabani secondary school which was closed following floods during heavy rains in Baringo south on October 29, 2022. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

We learnt that this was a nursery school whose initial structures were submerged by the lake waters in Ng’ambo village.

A small tent crowded with 46 young learners with one teacher is what has become of the Chemonge Early Childhood Development Education centre. It is just in the midst of many temporary shelters erected at the Kiwanja Ndege camp.

There are at least 200 shanties at the camp, hosting families that were displaced by the rising waters of Lake Baringo

Some 250 families moved to the camp after being displaced from their homes by floods, said Nyumba Kumi elders’ chairman John Lekipir Paten. But about 50 families have left the camp.

The displaced people were mainly from marginalised and minority groups.

A report by the multi-agency technical team commissioned by the government to study rising water levels in Rift Valley lakes, Turkwel Gorge dam and Lake Victoria attributed the phenomenon to climate change that saw increased rainfall in catchment areas in the last two years.

It revealed that higher water levels left devastating effects on the communities along the shore, among them destruction and loss of property, displacement of people and loss of animals and human lives.

The report cited submerged grazing fields and fishing made harder, with six health facilities submerged in Loruk, Salabani, Ngambo, Kambi Samak, Loboi and Ol Kokwe islands.

The affected community, the report said, were subjected to the risk of contracting waterborne diseases like malaria, dysentery, cholera and amoeba, as well as respiratory infections.

The report showed that the most affected were women, children and the people with disabilities, noting that cases of gender-based violence increased.

“Lake Baringo was one of the worst affected lakes in the Rift Valley, flooding an estimated area of 108.57km square. The flooding displaced several settlements bordering the lake particularly the southern and western parts,” the report said.

Education was also disrupted as several children dropped out of school.

In Ng’ambo location alone, the number of pupils who returned to school dropped from 600 to 367, Mr Lekipir told the Nation.

In Salabani location human-wildlife conflict intensified.

Resident Daniel Kimaru said many people lost their animals to hippos and crocodiles, which also killed some fishermen during the period.

Following the disaster, a group of residents from the affected communities moved to court to petition for compensation for the losses and damage caused by the disaster.

The 66 individuals from marginalised minority groups – Ilchamus, Pokot and the Tugen – filed a petition alongside Kituo Cha Sheria in the Environment and Land Court, seeking to have the government held liable for the losses and damage caused by the rising waters of Lake Baringo.

Through lawyer Robert Owino Omondi, they want the court to compel the government to take necessary measures to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change in the region, including compensation for loss of homes and their livelihoods.

Through an affidavit sworn by Mr Simon Chepkonga, the group blames the government for the losses and damage suffered, arguing that officials had failed to perform their duties and take appropriate steps to build the capacity of the petitioners though they had prior information about the coming disaster.

They sued the Cabinet secretaries for Environment, for Transport and for Lands, the environmental watchdog Nema, the National Land Commission and the Attorney-General.

They want the court to compel the government to identify, compensate and settle individuals affected by the flooding.

The petitioners also want the court to order the government to rehabilitate and restore damaged infrastructure and the degraded environment.

The case was forwarded to Chief Justice Martha Koome to consider whether to form a three-judge bench to hear it.