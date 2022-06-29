Errant North Rift lawyers risk being barred from practising

More than 20 lawyers from the North Rift region risk being barred from practising after they failed to renew their certificates.

The Law Society of Kenya North-Rift chapter chair Henry Kenei said 24 lawyers have been suspended and cautioned magistrates, judges and litigants against seeking their services.

“The lawyers who have not renewed their certificates for the year 2022 are not qualified to practice law within the republic of Kenya as per the law,” said Mr Kenei in a notice circulated to all courts.

“The honourable courts, members of the Public, advocates within the region are duly notified that they should not engage these persons in any manner with respect to the practice of the law until they are issued with the practicing certificates.”

He disclosed that one of the lawyers, Obudho George Omondi, has been struck off the list over alleged misconduct.

Mr Kenei said the affected lawyers have the right to appeal the LSK decision through legal means.

But some of the affected lawyers said the decision was ill-informed and vowed to challenge it in court.

“It is unfortunate LSK was quick to take such a decision … in a matter that could be handled internally,” said one lawyer, who requested not to be named.

The advocate argued that economic hardship resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic had forced many clients to seek pro bono services, making it hard for lawyers to earn an income.

“A majority of us have lost clients due to the impact of Covid-19 and LSK could have given us time to recover from the consequences of Covid-19. Most of our clients are unable to pay for services that we render hence resorting to pro bono services,” said another.