Ensure President Ruto honours deal, Wetang’ula, Mudavadi told

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders in the Western region have told President William Ruto to honour the campaign promises he made during last year’s campaigns.

They say it is the promises that convinced the electorate in the region to support Kenya Kwanza.

ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya and Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka have asked National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to tell the people in the region the progress made so far about the promises the President made.

During the campaigns, Dr Ruto and his allies from the region led by Mr Wetang’ula and Mudavadi said Western would benefit more in Kenya Kwanza than in Azimio. The two political leaders announced during the campaign period that they had negotiated a deal in which if Kenya Kwanza formed the government, Western would receive a number of goodies, including state appointments. Mr Wetang’ula said the deal was not tailored for individuals nor the interests of any particular tribe in the region but for all people in Western.

“We were told that if Ruto wins the presidency, Western would get 30 per cent of the national cake. This means out of the 22 Cabinet slots, the region would get seven ministers. But we only got three Cabinet slots, isn’t this a raw deal?” asked Mr Oparanya.

“We want our fair allocation as a region because we have a right to a fair share from the government, without pegging our hops on what was said during campaigns,” added the former Kakamega governor.

Mr Aseka said the region was looking forward to the revival of the collapsed industries, more appointments in the government and 1,000 kilometres of roads to be tarmacked as promised.

“We are looking up to Wetang'ula and Mudavadi to ensure that these promises are delivered,” said the lawmaker.

Speaking during a church function at Lirhembe Friends Church in Ikolomani on Sunday, Mr Wetang’ula said more benefits were lined up for the region.

“Besides the people who have been appointed in the government, more people will be employed and other allocations including recruitment into the disciplined forces, teachers training colleges, parastatals and even the Kenya Medical Training College are underway. This time around, things are good for us,” he said.

Mr Wetang'ula defended their pact with President Ruto saying the promises made by the Head State were realistic. He urged the region’s residents to remain steadfast behind the leadership of President Ruto.