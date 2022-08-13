Wambora, the man with 9 lives, meets his waterloo in Embu Senate race

Outgoing Embu Governor Martin Wambora has bestridden the region's political arena like a colossus.

The political giant has dominated the local politics for close to two decades.

However, in the August 9 polls, he met his waterloo during the crowded senatorial polls.

Mr Wambora was first elected as the Runyenjes Member of Parliament in 2002 and served until 2007.

In 2013, Mr Wambora, a former district officer was elected Embu Governor. Immediately after he clinched the coveted seat, he fell out with MCAs who impeached him.

The Senate endorsed the impeachment, making Mr Wambora the first governor to be sent packing.

However, Mr Wambora was reinstated by the Kerugoya High Court, a move that earned him a name of a man with nine lives.

In 2017, Mr Wambora defended his seat and sailed through after trouncing, the former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti.

Even before he completed celebrating his victory, Mr Kivuti filed a petition in High Court, alleging massive rigging.

The battle moved up to Supreme Court where Mr Wambora was declared validly elected and the petition challenging his victory struck out.

Mr Wambora was determined to remain in active politics even after completing his two terms as a Governor in the region.

He argued that Embu required an experienced leader as a Senator and asked residents to settle on him during the polls.

But Mr Wambora's ambitions were shattered when he was floored by a Democratic Party (DP) candidate, Alexander Mundigi whom the residents described as a man of the people.

Mr Wambora was seeking the Senatorial seat on his political outfit, Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP), an affiliate of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Many of residents were of the view Mr Wambora, who was born in 1951, had been in politics for long and sent him home to rest.

They said Wambora, nicknamed Ciiko (actions) should pave way for new crop of leaders with fresh development ideas.