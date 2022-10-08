University partners with county to clean Embu town 

Governor Cecily Mbarire on Saturday decried the pathetic state of Embu town.

She spoke as her government partnered with University of Embu to clean the town which is the largest urban centre in the county.

She lamented that stinking garbage littered the streets while the drainage system was poor.

Ms Mbarire blamed the former county administration for the mess.

"When we took over power, we found the town extremely dirty. In the first clean up exercise we collected 50 trucks of rotting garbage," she said as she flagged off a team of cleaners comprising of county officials and university students as well as volunteers from private sectors.

University of Embu partners with the county government to improve hygienic standard of Embu town. The university is marking six years since it was awarded a charter.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Grouo

Ms Mbarire said her government was determined to make Embu clean, habitable and attractive for investors.

"We want to make Embu the cleanest town nationally," she said.

She promised to come up with sustainable means of keeping the town environment clean.

" We shall procure an equipment to maintain cleanliness in the town. We shall also partner with an investor who is willing to help us in recycling the solid waste management to make our environment conducive for conducting business," she said.

Ms Mbarire asked residents to stop dumping waste in streets and other parts of the town.

"Let us be responsible enough so that our town can be a good place to work and live in," she said.

She promised to have litter bins provided for residents.

University of Embu partners with the county government to improve hygienic standard of Embu town on October 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

"We shall have bins where residents will be dumping used bottles, papers and other waste to ensure our town is not filthy," she said.

She revealed that the town dumpsite which has been an eyesore has been relocated.

Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo observed that garbage in town could result to outbreak of diseases.

He stressed that the devolved government was working hard to improve the town cleanliness.

Embu University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Daniel Mugendi said the institution felt duty bound to take part in making the town better.

" It is the responsibility of each one of us to maintain our environment desired level of cleanliness," he said.

He advised traders to desist from dumping waste outside their business premises or within their residences.

"Issues pertaining a healthy environment concerns affect all of us. Therefore, let us take care of our environment," he said.