Two more people die after consuming ‘poisonous’ brew in Embu

Two more people have died in Cianyi, Embu County, after drinking alcohol believed to have been laced with poisonous chemicals.

This brings to five the number of villagers who have died after consuming lethal low-grade alcoholic drinks in the remote village in Mbeere North sub-county.

County Deputy Police Commander Batian Kantai said the two died while undergoing treatment at Siakago hospital.

Samples of the liquor were taken to the Government Chemist in Nairobi for an analysis, he added.

Residents said the victims bought the drinks from a wine and spirits shop on Saturday and drank them at the site.

Moments later they started complaining of dizziness and stomach pains. Two of them died hours later.

A third victim died on Sunday.

The bodies of the victims, who first lost their sight, were taken to the Siakago hospital mortuary.

Mr Kantai said postmortems will reveal the cause of death.

Three suspects, who sold the liquor, were arrested in connection with the deaths.

They were questioned at the Siakago Police Station and may be charged in court.

Residents accused police of allowing the sale of toxic liquors in the area.

"Police are to blame for the deaths. They collude with unscrupulous traders to allow the sale and consumption of lethal drinks," one resident claimed.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kiringa lamented the deaths, saying those responsible should be prosecuted.

He threatened to hold a demonstration against the police if the suspects are not charged.

He advised residents to stop taking unlicensed drinks that are sold secretly in the area.

"Let us be careful to avoid such incidents," he said.