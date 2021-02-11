Traffic offenders arrested in major crackdown

Seven people were arrested on Thursday in a major crackdown on drivers flouting traffic laws in Embu County.

They were seized after they were found operating unroadworthy vehicles, speeding and carrying excess passengers.

Their vehicles were also impounded during the operation conducted by security officers from the area.

Rogue drivers

Embu West police boss, Mr Charles Kinyua said the crackdown followed accidents caused by rogue drivers.

He said the exercise will continue until all those who have been breaking the laws are apprehended and prosecuted.

"Those who have been arrested will be charged in court with various traffic offences," he said.

Mr Kinyua said the government doesn't want more loss of life in road accidents.

Curfew rules

"Accidents have been claiming many lives and we must deal ruthlessly with the offenders," he said.

Mr Kinyua also warned that drivers flouting curfew rules imposed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 will not be spared.

"We are checking to find out whether the drivers are wearing face masks or not," he said.