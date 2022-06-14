Three people burnt to death in a lorry fire

Three people were burnt to death when a lorry they were travelling in burst into flames along the Ngiiri-Kitui road in Embu County.

The victims, including the driver, were burnt beyond recognition during the Monday night accident.

Area chief David Muli said the vehicle which was carrying garbage was heading to Embu town when it veered off the road.

The lorry rolled a number of times before a huge fire broke out.

The two passengers were in the driver's cabin when the tragedy struck.

Efforts by the residents and Kengen Company firefighters to save the victims were futile.

'The fire was so huge such that even the firefighters from Kengen were unable to extinguish it and save the victims,' said Mr Muli.

The passengers were believed to have been given a lift by the lorry driver before the accident occurred.

The administrator said the accident was the ‘worst ever’ reported in the area in recent times.

Police removed the bodies of the victims to Embu referral hospital mortuary while the vehicle was towed to Kiritiri police station for inspection.

Mbeere South police boss Gregory Mutiso said police were probing the accident.

Residents told of how they used soil and tree branches to fight the fire in vain.