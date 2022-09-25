Three die in Embu after consuming illicit liquor

Three people have died and a fourth one has been hospitalised after drinking alcohol suspected to be laced with poisonous chemicals at Cianyi village in Embu County.

Two of the victims died on Saturday while a third one passed away on Sunday morning.

Area residents said the victims were seen at a wine and spirit shop where they took their favourite drink as they chatted.

Moments later, they started complaining of dizziness and stomach pains. Two of the victims died hours after consuming the second-generation liquor.

Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner Ann Mitema confirmed the deaths, saying investigations had been launched to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

She said the bodies of the victims were taken to Siakago Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Ms Mitema said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the deaths.

"Three suspects who were selling the alcohol are being held at a local police station for interrogation," said Ms Mitema.

She said samples of the drink had been obtained and would be taken to Government Chemist in Nairobi for analysis.

Residents have accused police of abetting the sale of toxic liquors in the area.

"Police are to blame for the deaths, they collude with unscrupulous traders who sell lethal drinks," claimed a resident.

Mbeere North Member of Parliament Geoffrey Kiringa condemned the incident saying those responsible should be punished in accordance with the law.