Student who confessed to killing priest to be sentenced Thursday

Michael Mutunga

Mr Michael Mutunga (right), the prime suspect in the murder of Catholic priest Fr Maingi Kyengo, is escorted to prison to court in Embu on June 11, 2021.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

A college student who admitted hacking a Catholic priest, Father Michael Kyengo, to death will be sentenced on Thursday.

