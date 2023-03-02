Shock as Embu woman killed, eyes gouged out

Embu residents were left in shock after a woman was found murdered and her eyes gouged out.

One of her hands had also been chopped off and her face burnt with appeared to be acid.

Residents stumbled upon the body of the woman in a disused house on Thursday and reported the matter to the police.

Police moved the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem.

According to Makawaini residents, the woman disappeared on Sunday.

Residents said it was likely she was hacked to death elsewhere and her body dumped inside the disused building.

"The body of the deceased had been thrown near my home. This is a serious matter that needs to be thoroughly investigated," said Pastor Boniface Mwangi.

Residents want to know the motive behind the heinous act.

A member of the Nyumba Kumi Initiative, Ms Nancy Wambui, lamented at how the woman had been killed cruelly.

"I was at home when I received information that a woman has been found dead. I immediately rushed to the scene and I was shocked to find the woman whose body had been badly mutilated," said Ms Wambui.

The residents called on the police to ensure the killers are brought to book.

"The killers behaved like beasts and they should be sought and punished in accordance with the rule of law," said Pastor Musa Maina.

The residents lamented that insecurity was on the rise in the area and urged police to intensify night patrols.

"Police should wake up and protect us, criminals have invaded the area and are killing and maiming our people," another resident said.

Mwea Sub-County police boss Chrispinus Ogutu said investigations into the death have started.