Scores injured as miraa traders, Siakago residents clash in Embu

Chaos erupted in Siakago town on Saturday after miraa traders and residents clashed.

During the running battles, scores of people were injured and property worth thousands of shillings belonging to the traders from Meru was set ablaze. It took the intervention of riot police to disperse the two groups.

The battle brought business in the busy town of the Mbeere North Sub-County to a standstill. All hell broke loose when the residents confronted the traders, whom they accused of abetting crime in the area.

The residents claimed that the traders were raiding their homes at night and stealing their property. Armed with rungus, bows and arrows, the residents then burnt stalls belonging to traders and chased them away.

However, the traders regrouped and charged at the residents, leading to a fierce battle. The groups fought for hours before security officers intervened.

"Traders from Meru have invaded our town and they are to blame for the rising insecurity in the area. They must leave," one of the residents said.

However, the traders accused the residents of framing them up.

"We are not criminals, we conduct our business peacefully and we think the locals are just envious," one of the traders John Kiogora said.

Embu County Commander Daniel Rukunga, who visited the area, warned the warring groups against disrupting the peace. He said investigations had been commenced and those found to have caused chaos will not be spared.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire said criminals posing as miraa traders have taken over the area and were oppressing the residents.

"These criminals are outsiders who are stealing motorcycles and miraa as well as other property belonging to our people. The gangsters should be arrested and prosecuted," she said.

She said miraa traders in the area should be registered to establish genuine ones. The county boss called for the transfer of all police officers from Mbeere North for ‘failing’ the residents.

"These criminals have been here but the police have failed to tame them. These security officers must go," she said.