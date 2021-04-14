Runyenjes courts closed over Covid-19

Runyenjes Law Courts

Runyenjes Law Courts in Embu County where eight staff tested positive for Covid 19. 

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The Runjenjes Law Courts in Embu was Wednesday closed for seven days after eight officials tested positive for Covid-19.

