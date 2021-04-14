Runyenjes courts closed over Covid-19

The Runjenjes Law Courts in Embu was Wednesday closed for seven days after eight officials tested positive for Covid-19.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu shut the court following consultations between the Judiciary and the Embu public health officials.

Embu Deputy Governor David Kariuki who is also the county executive for Health said the affected staff are now in self-isolation.

" The health officials and the court users' committee recommended closure to ensure that no more spread of the disease in the area,'' Mr Kariuki added.

The official said the devolved government was determined to ensure the remaining staff are safe.

And in a statement seen by the Nation, the acting CJ revealed that the closure will enable all the officials at the court to undergo Covid-19 test and self-isolation pursuant to the Ministry of Health disease protocols.

She said the court will also be fumigated during the seven-day period.

She instructed that all urgent matters be directed to Embu and Kerugoya courts.

Meanwhile, Mr Kariuki advised residents to strictly observe the Covid-19 preventive measures to avoid contracting the disease.

He reminded the residents that Covid-19 is real and they should be careful.