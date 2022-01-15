Rival groups clash at Murue coffee farmers’ meeting

Murue Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society

Police officers disperse members  after chaos erupted during  Murue Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society meeting  on January 14, 2022.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Two rival groups clashed during a special general meeting of the troubled Murue Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society in Embu County on Friday.

