Riders torch school bus after colleague dies in accident

Police have launched investigations into an incident where rowdy boda boda riders in Embu set ablaze a school bus following an accident in which their colleague died.

The riders rioted on Monday when the Lions Private Primary School bus ferrying 10 pupils collided with a motorcycle near Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

They stoned the bus as they vowed to avenge the death of their colleague, forcing the school administration to alert the police.

As chaos erupted, the pupils were transferred to another vehicle and hurriedly taken to the school.

Moments later, police arrived and attempted to cool down hundreds of the rioters in vain.

The riders overwhelmed anti-riot police, doused the bus in petrol and set it ablaze.

Narrow route

Acting county police boss Kimani Wamitugo warned that those implicated in the unlawful act will face the law.

"We have commenced investigations and those who will be found culpable will not be spared," he said.

School principal Danson Munyagia said the bus was ferrying children to school when the accident took place.

Mr Munyagia said the school administration acted fast to save the pupils from the wrath of the angry mob.

"The riders roughed up the driver soon after the accident as the pupils were still inside the bus. When we got wind of what was happening, we intervened and dispatched another school vehicle which evacuated the learners from the scene," he said.

He narrated how the driver stopped the vehicle as he negotiated a corner on a narrow route due to heavy traffic jam.