Riders torch school bus after colleague dies in accident

A school bus belonging to the Lions Private School in Embu. It was set ablaze by boda boda riders when it was involved in an accident in which their colleague died.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Police have launched investigations into an incident where rowdy boda boda riders in Embu set ablaze a school bus following an accident in which their colleague died.

