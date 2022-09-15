Puzzle of matatu driver found dead in tea farm

A matatu driver was found dead and dumped in a tea farm in Gitwara village, Embu County, on Thursday.

It is suspected that Moses Njiru, 60, was strangled.

Tea pickers spotted the body and raised the alarm, drawing scores of residents to the scene.

They reported the matter to the police, who took the body to the Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

The death is under investigation, said area Assistant Chief Robert Ireri.

"At the moment, we don’t know what happened to the driver, but the truth of the matter will soon be ascertained," he said.

Residents suspected that the driver was killed elsewhere by unknown criminals and dumped in the area.

“The driver hails from another village, far away from here, and most likely he was killed in another place and brought here," one resident said.

Mr Simon Mwaniki, another resident, described the driver as a humble person, adding that he was shocked when he saw his lifeless body.

"He comes from Gatwaiguru village and he was known to be a good man. I don't know why he was killed," Mr Mwaniki said.

Shocked residents urged police to find the killers.

"Detectives should carry out thorough investigations and unearth the killers and the motive behind the killing," said Ms Anne Wanjira.

The incident came barely four days after another in which a young man was found hacked to death and dumped on a horticultural farm in Kathunguri village.

The body had injuries in the head and other parts. It is believed he was killed on suspicion that he was a thief.

Residents stumbled upon the body on Monday and reported the matter to the police, said Embu East sub-county police boss Emmanuel Okanda.

Officers took the body to the Kyeni Mission Hospital mortuary.

Mr Okanda said a suspect had been arrested and was assisting police with investigations.

"A suspect is being held at the Runyenjes Police Station and we want to know from him what transpired," he said.