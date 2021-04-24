Police kick out locals from disputed land in Embu

Embu evictions

Residents try to gather their belongings after buildings were demolished in an eviction by police.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

There was tension in Makima, Embu County on Saturday morning as police evicted locals from a disputed piece of land.

