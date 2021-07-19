Mystery death of Irungu Njaro: Doubts raised about alleged suicide

Masinga dam and Wanjaro Junior

Masinga dam, where the body of Kikuyu pop musician Edward Irungu Njaro, alis Wanjaro Junior (right), was found floating on July 17, 2021. He is suspected to have committed suicide.

Photo credit: George Munene & Courtesy
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While police records indicate that he most likely killed himself over a Sh700,000 debt — as he allegedly indicated in his suicide note saved on his phone — his last moments cast a shadow of doubt.

Questions have emerged about the sudden death of Kikuyu Benga music businessman Edward Irungu Njaro in an alleged suicide after his body was retrieved on Saturday from Masinga dam.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Armed bandits kill 2, steal over 500 animals in Samburu

  2. Meru polytechnic closed after students riot

  3. Muslims to mark Idd celebrations under tight Covid guidelines

  4. Mombasa health workers issue strike notice

  5. Fatal crashes rise at Weighbridge-Soysambu section

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.