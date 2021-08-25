MPs probe Makima land evictions in Embu

The National Assembly Committee on administration and national security has commenced investigations into the forceful eviction of hundreds of residents from the disputed Makima land in Embu County.

In April, residents were violently kicked out of the land by Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda) and their property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

While on a fact-finding mission, the committee heard how police, enforcing an eviction order from Tarda, tortured the residents and pulled down their structures and business premises.

The committee vowed to ensure that the matter was thoroughly probed and appropriate action taken.

According to the committee’s chairperson Peter Mwathi, who is also Limuru MP, the matter will be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

He advised residents to remain calm as they wait for the conclusion of the probe and warned the authority against further harassing the locals.

Members of the committee toured the area after a petition was tabled in the National Assembly.

Residents narrated how police made a surprise raid into their homes and beat them up as they evicted them on the land they had lived in for decades.

"It was a painful experience and we would like justice done," one of the victims identified as Ms Ndunge said.

The residents demanded compensation following the destruction of their property and torture meted on them during the eviction and told the committee that they have lived on the disputed land since the 1970s.

Do not know any other home

Another resident, Mr John Kilei said his grandchildren were all born in the disputed land and they do not know any other home.

Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King'ang'i said that Tarda has been treating residents with hostility.

"My people have been subjected to all manner of mistreatment for doing nothing wrong and this is unacceptable. The government can't just evict people without allocating them alternative land," he said.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire urged the committee to investigate the motive behind the evictions.

"There have been allegations that the land was being leased to a private developer and the truth of the matter should be known," she said.

But Tarda acting Managing Director Emilio Mugo said the evictions were legal processes to preserve water reservoirs.

He said the residents were evicted after they became hostile upon being served with a court order.

"When I joined the authority, my first duty was to evict those who had taken over its property," said Mr Mugo.

Mbeere South deputy county commissioner Chaka Nyamawai said security officers should not be blamed because they were acting on orders from the regional police boss.

"Police had been given a legal order to enforce and they had no option," he told the committee.

The land has been in dispute since the 1970s with Tarda and the residents, who are mainly Kambas and Mbeere, claiming ownership.

Residents from the arid areas moved to the land to grow crops using the available water from the Athi river for survival.

Asked whether they had documents to prove land ownership, the residents said the government had refused to issue title deeds to them.

The police said they were enforcing a court order which had been obtained by Tarda to evict the residents who had been living and growing crops along the Masinga and Kiambere dams.

Utilising it unlawfully

Tarda farm manager Ronald Makenzie in April explained that the land was acquired in 1974 for the construction of Masinga dam but thereafter the residents invaded and started utilising it unlawfully.

"We have documents showing that the land belongs to us but the residents have none," he added.

Mr Makenzie said the authority and residents had been embroiled in a legal tussle for many years until recently when the Embu Land and Environment Court ruled in favour of the Authority and issued an eviction order.

But the residents insisted that they had settled on the land for decades and swore not to vacate.