MCA-elect fears for his life after gangsters attack

An Embu politician is living in fear after armed gangsters raided his home and kidnapped him, his wife and their 18-month-old daughter.

The couple's domestic helper was also abducted in the Monday night incident that sent shockwaves across the remote Kiathambu village in Mbeere North constituency.

Evurore ward MCA-elect Duncan Mbui also lost Sh10,000 and three phones to the gangsters, who were armed with axes and rungus.

Mr Mbui and his wife suffered head and back injuries after being clobbered by the thugs in the dead of night.

The assailants broke into Mr Mbui's house at 2am. They proceeded to his bedroom and attacked the couple as they demanded money.

Sensing danger, Mr Mbui handed over the cash he had to the raiders, who had threatened to eliminate him.

Moments later, they forced the family and their worker into a car and took them to the Kamereria area, two kilometres from the couple’s home, and dumped them in the bush before escaping.

Mr Mbui said he had reported the matter to the Ishiara Police Station and recorded a statement.

The politician said the attack was an attempt on his life and asked the police to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book.

He claimed the attack was politically motivated.

"My political enemies plotted the raid and they should be exposed and legal action taken against them," he said.

Mr Mbui said he and his wife escaped death by a whisker. "I'm still in fear following what transpired," he added.

He appealed to the government to provide him security.

"Gangsters are targeting me and I need security urgently," he stated.

The raid came a few days after another in which armed gangsters forced their way into the home of Kirinyaga politician James Wambu Njiru and set his cowshed on fire.

The Kangai ward MCA-elect was asleep when the thugs entered the house and petrol-bombed his cowshed.

Mr Wambu responded to a commotion outside and found the cowshed on fire. He sounded the alarm, drawing scores of residents, who helped him put out the fast-spreading inferno.





Mr Wambu said the raiders could also have petrol-bombed his main house had it not been for his quick response that scared them away.

"I was sleeping when I heard a commotion outside and dashed out, only to find the cowshed burning," he said.

Mr Wambu said detectives, who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack, found a bottle of petrol in his compound.