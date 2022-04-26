Mbeere South MP bows out of race after losing in UDA nominations

Mbeere South lawmaker Geoffrey King'ang'i has bowed out of the Parliamentary race after losing in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominations.

Mr King'ang'i said he was unhappy with the way UDA primaries were conducted but ruled out defending his seat as an independent candidate.

"The UDA primaries were not free and fair at all but I will not seek re-election," he said in an interview with the press.

However, Mr King'ang'i said he would continue campaigning for the party's presidential candidate Deputy President William Ruto.

"I love my party and I will continue popularising it and drumming support for Dr Ruto," he said.

Mr King'ang'i insisted he had overwhelming support in his political stronghold but he was rigged out in favour of his rival.

He asked his supporters to be patient and vote for Dr Ruto so that he can win the presidential polls in August 9 and take over the country's leadership.

"Dr Ruto is capable of reviving the economy and he deserves to be elected," he stated.

The MP faced off with Genesio Mugo and Nebat Muriuki during the nominations which were marred with irregularities, with Mr Mugo declared the winner.

The MP thanked the residents for giving him a chance to serve them for five years.