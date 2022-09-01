Mbarire reshuffles cabinet, appoints new officers

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has reshuffled her cabinet, just days after taking the oath of office.

Ms Mbarire said the changes are meant to improve services.

The reshuffle and new appointments of senior officers take effect immediately, she added.

"In order to improve service delivery and smooth operations in the region, the reshuffles take place immediately," she said in an August 31 circular.

Finance executive Suleiman Nthiga moves to Agriculture, swapping places with Mary Mercy Munene.

The acting Health executive, Dr John Mukundi, is now the new chief officer of Public Service.

Environment executive Nicolas Kunga was transferred to the Health department as the new acting executive.

And Finance Chief Officer Ruth Ndirangu was moved to Roads and Transport in the same capacity.

Agriculture Chief Officer Damiano Muthee takes over as the new Finance chief officer.

Almost all departments were affected by the changes, which took county workers by surprise.

The governor said she was determined to improve the quality of services in all sectors of the economy.

She said the changes will make county government operations more vibrant and improve efficiency.

Ms Mbarire inherited all the ministers and senior officers appointed by her predecessor Martin Wambora.

But sources close to the county government said Ms Mbarire was likely to replace the current ministers.

"The governor would like to work with a new crop of County Executive Committee officers who will be loyal to her," the sources said.

