Manyatta MP roots for more universities funding

An MP wants more funds allocated to public universities for the growth of higher education.

Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji stressed that universities were underfunded and called on President William Ruto's government to intervene.

Speaking on Friday during the University of Embu graduation ceremony, Mr Mukunji lamented that projects belonging to the higher institutions of learning had stalled due to a lack of adequate funds.

"Universities are unable to complete their infrastructural and research projects because they are not properly funded. Urgent measures should be taken to save them from imminent collapse," he said.

The MP supported Competency Based Curriculum and asked the government not to scrap it.

He said CBC was good for the learners and should be embraced.

Parents' involvement

However, he said parents should be involved in the implementation of the new education system.

" Parents should be allowed to give their views on CBC. The law provides for public participation and parents should not be left out," said Mr Mukunji.

The University Vice Chancellor, Prof Daniel Mugendi said 1,119 students graduated.

He encouraged the graduands to embrace innovation and develop ideas that could transform lives.

He said the University had grown tremendously due to sound management.

"Embu has become the University of choice for many students and staff from far and wide in their quest for educational growth and professional development," said Prof Mugendi.

Education Principal Secretary, Simon Nabukwesi said the ministry appreciated the role of universities in the generation of knowledge and the necessary technological innovation to spur ‘real’ sustainable economic development.