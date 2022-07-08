Man who used sanitary towels to make alcohol sought by police

Police are pursuing a man who was found manufacturing illicit brews with unused sanitary towels in Nthawa, Embu County.

The suspect took off when police raided his premises on Friday following a tip-off from the public.

Area County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale and Police Commander Daniel Rukunga led the officers in the operation in Mbeere North.

They found the alcoholic drink being mixed with sanitary towels.

However, the owner fled, with the officers in hot pursuit.

Hundreds of litres of the brew and a consignment of sanitary towels were confiscated.

Dr Nyale said police would not rest until the suspect was arrested and prosecuted.

“The trader is endangering the lives of residents and will not be spared,” he said.

He said the county security team was on high alert as the manufacturing of unlawful liquors was rising.

He said the trader was on the police list of most wanted brewers.

Suspected brewers

The brews made in the area, he said, were not fit for human consumption.

He pledged that the crackdown on brewers in the region would continue.

“Since the operation started, nine suspected brewers have been arrested and would face the law,” he said.

Mr Rukunga thanked locals for cooperating with law enforcers in the fight against the trade.

Some locals believe sanitary towels are used in making the brews to ‘attract’ more customers.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested after they were found packaging illicit brews in Runyenjes town.

The suspects had rented a two-room house for the business.