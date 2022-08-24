Man found murdered, body dumped in Tana River in Embu

A man was found murdered in mysterious circumstances and his body dumped in the Tana River in Embu County.

The body of the victim, aged 20, was found stashed in a gunny bag on Tuesday evening.

Residents fetching water spotted the body floating near the Tana bridge and alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and retrieved it.

The body had bruises in the neck.

The man, who was yet to be identified, is the third person to be found killed and thrown into the river in about four months.

Mbeere South sub-county police boss Inviolata Lumati said the death was being treated as murder.

She said the motive of the killing could not be immediately established.

Volunteer information

"The victim had marks of strangulation and we have commenced investigations into his death," she said.

The body was taken to the Embu Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Ms Lumati asked residents to cooperate with police and volunteer information that could help detectives find the killers.

Two bodies retrieved earlier from the same river are yet to be identified.

A mortuary attendant said no one had come to claim the bodies.