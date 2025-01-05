Kindiki now warns Rigathi Gachagua and his allies

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Sunday warned his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, and his allies over what he termed as incitement of Kenyans against the government.

In a strongly worded statement, Professor Kindiki, without directly naming the former Deputy President, warned that Mr Gachagua would not be allowed to engage in political activities likely to disturb peace in the country.

Speaking at Kamumu Full Gospel Church in Mbeere, Embu County, Prof Kindiki accused Mr Gachagua of constantly spreading falsehoods about the government and disrespecting other leaders.

The government, he said, would not tolerate anyone sowing seeds of discord among Kenyans without offering solutions to the challenges facing citizens.

“Leadership is not about bragging... it’s about offering solutions. When God blesses you with an opportunity to serve, and you start abusing other leaders, that is wrong. We will not allow anybody to go around inciting Kenyans and complaining about problems without offering solutions. No! We will not allow that to continue,” the Deputy President warned.

He accused the former DP of falsely claiming that the government had not initiated any development projects beneficial to Kenyans during the past two years in power while failing to offer viable solutions himself.

“In this country, we shall not allow anyone to incite Kenyans without helping them resolve their problems. We shall not allow this to continue,” he said, referring to Mr Gachagua’s tours in which he has criticised the government.

At the same time, he urged Mr Gachagua and his allies to respect leaders allied to the government.

“I am not confrontational, but let me tell you that I am not a coward… tuheshimiane (let’s respect each other) because we deserve respect. When I was Interior Cabinet Secretary, bandits who were stealing cattle and killing people underrated me. They proudly walked around saying I would not win the battle against banditry simply because I did not have a voice to bark. But I proved to them that I was a force to reckon with. Today, the president is celebrating this achievement,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking during a church service in Nyeri, Mr Gachagua claimed that the government had deployed former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga to influence Mt Kenya residents into supporting the government.

“We know Mr Njenga is being directed by a senior government official. But we want to let you know that you cannot force people to like you. Maina Njenga will not help you. Why don’t you direct that energy to arrest those abducting our children?” he told a congregation at Tetu Catholic Parish.

Mr Gachagua was reacting to Mr Njenga’s declaration on 31st December 2024 that he supports President Ruto and vowed to counter Mr Gachagua’s influence in the Mt Kenya region.

Mr Gachagua went on to accuse his former boss of being intolerant to criticism and exhibiting a dictatorial attitude similar to that of the late former President Daniel arap Moi.

“History is repeating itself. During the late 1980s and 1990s under President Moi, the government destroyed the economy and became very intolerant and dictatorial. When the people of this region started saying no, Moi unleashed terror to subdue them,” he said.

However, Prof Kindiki criticised Mr Gachagua, accusing him of insulting MPs from Mt Kenya after falling out with them following his impeachment.

“It is wrong to disrespect leaders. If the MPs were wrong, he should have corrected them in a civilised manner,” he said.

Prof Kindiki also advised leaders across the country to refrain from disrupting political meetings organised by their rivals. “I will denounce anyone paying goons to cause chaos in meetings,” he said.

Prof Kindiki reiterated that Mt Kenya was one region and urged residents to resist attempts to divide it into East and West.