Kianjokoma gets new police station after Embu brothers' deaths

Kianjokoma Police Station

The new Kianjokoma Police Station in Embu County which has been opened following demands by residents who said they have no confidence with the Manyatta one following the deaths of two brothers.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A new police station has been officially opened in Kianjokoma, Embu County where two brothers were murdered, allegedly by police officers enforcing curfew rules, eliciting a bitter uproar from residents.

