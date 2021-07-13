How we did it: University of Embu speaks on topping ministry evaluation

There was joy after the University of Embu (UoE) emerged as the top-performing State corporation nationally in the 2019/20 financial year.

Jubilation rent the air at the campus in Embu as lecturers, students and guests celebrated the stellar performance as ranked by the Ministry of Public Service and Gender report on Evaluation of the Performance of Ministries, State Corporations and Tertiary Institutions for 2019/20.

UoE beat the University of Nairobi and other heavyweights.

In the report, UoE scooped a 2.1250 excellent composite score, emerging the best among 37 public universities, closely followed by Tharaka Nithi University College with 2.1791 while the University of Nairobi came in third with 2.2621.

Addressing the jubilant participants, including staff, students and guests, the UoE chancellor, Prof Paul Musili, attributed the achievement to a culture of excellence.

Successful institutions, he said, are committed to a culture of excellence where they not only talk about it but live it.

Prof Musili applauded all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education and the Embu County government, for their role in facilitating the achievement.

Epicentre of excellence

But he challenged the university council, senate, management, staff and students, saying expectations had shifted and more efforts would be needed for UoE to retain its position.

The vice-chancellor, Prof Daniel Mugendi, thanked the university community and all stakeholders for their commitment and contribution to the good performance.

The excellent performance, he said, resulted from teamwork and commitment, urging them to continue upholding high standards of performance as enshrined in their vision as the epicentre of excellence in teaching, research and innovation.

He noted that the university had consistently maintained a good performance trajectory in all its evaluations since it was established.

The university had attained the ranking for the sixth time running since the 2014/15 financial year evaluations.

The evaluation was conducted by the Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring Unit through the Government Performance Contracting Information System between November and December 2020.

In the report, the University of Embu, Tharaka Nithi University College and the University of Nairobi were the only public universities that attained an Excellent Score in their performance evaluation.