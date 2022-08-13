How ex-KenGen official Alexander Mundigi clinched Embu senate seat

A former KenGen official is now a political hero in Embu after he shook off the United Democratic Alliance ( UDA) wave in the region.

Mr Alexander Mundigi went against calls for a six-vote piece voting by Deputy President William Ruto to clinch Embu senate seat on Democratic Party ( DP).

He trounced political heavyweights, Governor Martin Wambora of Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP) and his deputy David Kariuki of UDA.

Unlike his rivals, Mr Mundigi was not a man of means and this explains why he could not splatter the region with campaign posters.

However, he was popular with the voters because be never turned down any invitation for development and social activity even without much money. He could even contribute Sh500 in a fundraiser in aid of a project and the residents appreciated his efforts.

He developed interest in politics in 2007 and vied for Mbeere South MP's seat on Democratic Party (DP) ticket but lost to the Rev. Mutava Musyimi.

In 2017, he decided to run for the Senatorial seat but unfortunately he lost to senator Njeru Ndwiga of Jubilee.

The determined Mr Mundigi did not give up the fight. After losing, he continued attending events including weddings and became a darling of residents.

He was so social and friendly that he was nicknamed a man of the people.

Mr Mundigi said he put his trust in God as he had spent the little money he had in helping the residents.

"I couldn't go far than where I was.I had no money to fund my campaigns and my only hope was that God will see me through. God came at the right time and I defeated politicians who had alot of money," he said.

His old car was branded by well wishers during campaigns.

His closeness to the locals has been described as the reason behind his win.

"This man could travel from the remotest part of Mbeere to upper Embu to contribute Sh500 in an event. He believed his presence was more important than sending his contributions through MPesa. That is why people baptised him Kava Mundigi Twonaga( better Mundigi we see)," said Mr Manase Nthiga.

Mr Mundigi garnered 81,162 votes against his closest competitor, Mr Kariuki's 55,695 votes.