Guard killed in Embu bar robbery

A night guard was hacked to death Monday night when armed gangsters raided a bar in Embu town.

The gangsters struck at around 3am and fatally attacked Mr Ephantus Muthee, leaving him for dead.

During the raid at Florida bar, the gangsters stole beer worth thousands of shillings and escaped with their loot.

Witnesses' account had it that the gangsters ambushed the guard and brutally eliminated him before they forced their way into the bar and looted crates of beers belonging to a local trader Margaret Gikundi.

Bar attendants narrated how they arrived in the morning, only to find the guard lying in a pool of blood.

Ms Gikundi said she was at home when she received information that her bar had been raided and the watchman killed.

"When I got the report, I rushed to the scene and I was shocked to find my guard lying dead and crates of beer missing," said Ms Gikundi.

She revealed that it was the fourth time robbers raided the premises in a span of two years.

Call for justice

She called on the police to ensure the gangsters don't go unpunished.

"Gangsters killed my watchman and stole my property. The raiders committed a very serious crime and they should not be spared," she said.

Family members of the victim were overwhelmed by emotions and wept as the body of the victim was being taken to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary by the police.

Led by Harrison Kariuki, the family members said they learnt of the demise of their father with great shock.

"My father has been working as a guard for a long time but unfortunately he has been killed by criminals," said Mr Kariuki.

The family members are now crying for justice following what happened to their father.

"Those responsible for the death of our father should be pursued and brought to book," added Mr Kariuki.

Embu West police boss Nick Kipkorir said investigations had been commenced and told relatives of the deceased to be patient.

He assured them that police will not rest until the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.

The residents complained that insecurity is on the rise in the town and accused police of doing nothing to tame criminals on the loose.

"Cases of robberies have been reported in the town and we are living in fear," one of the residents, John Mukundi said.