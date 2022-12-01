Governor Mbarire closes two Embu bars for selling alcohol to students

The Embu government has closed down two bars where 28 secondary students were found drinking alcohol.

Governor Cecily Mbarire said liquor licenses for the bars in Runyenjes town have also been cancelled.

Speaking on Wednesday evening at the University of Embu during the issuance of Sh125.9 million cheques from National Agricultural Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP) to farmers, Ms Mbarire accused the bar owners of breaking the laws by selling beer to school children.

She warned that her administration will not spare beer traders out to spoil learners.

"We shall ruthlessly deal with the traders who are allowing learners into their bars to enjoy drinks," she warned.

She added: "We have closed the two bars and revoked their liquor trading licences as a warning to other traders who are planning to commit similar offences."

Further she warned that those who will be found selling liquor to minors during Christmas holiday will be punished in accordance with the law.

Embu county commissioner Stephen Kihara said it was sad to see school children flocking entertainment joints to take beer.

Mr Kihara asked leaders and residents to be vigilant and report any trader found selling alcoholic drinks to children.

"Traders who are destroying our children should not be spared," said Mr Kihara.

He asked parents to strictly monitor their children to ensure they do not engage in harmful activities during this festive season.

On Sunday, police raided bars and arrested students including seven girls who were found taking beer as they danced.