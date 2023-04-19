Father and son killed in bizarre attack in Embu

Police in Embu have launched investigations into the gruesome murder of a man and his son.

Mr Lucas Mbogo, 60, and his son Eric Mbogo, 22, were found hacked to death at their homestead in Mukangu village in Embu on Tuesday night.

The family patriarch, whose body was dismembered, was buried in a shallow grave, while the lifeless body of his son was found inside the house.

According to neighbours, the man and his son lived together and they (the neighbours) became suspicious when they did not see them during the day.

They then reported the matter to the police, who visited the compound and, while searching one of the houses, saw the son lying on the bed with his throat slit.

On searching the compound, the officers found the father buried in a shallow grave and exhumed his body, which had deep cuts.

The area police chief, Mr Abdurahi Alio, said the case was being treated as a murder.

"We had to get a court order to exhume the body of the father, who lived in separate houses with his son. The old man's body was buried just a few metres from his house," Mr Alio said.

He said investigations had been launched to find out who killed the two family members and the motive behind the heinous act.

"We want to know who killed the duo and why they did it," Mr Alio said.

Mr Alio said the two were killed in a gruesome manner and warned that those found to be involved would be arrested and prosecuted.

"It appears that a sharp object like an axe or a panga was used to kill the two members of the same family," Mr Alio said.

He urged the public to cooperate and come forward with any information that could help detectives track down the killers.

"We will not rest until the culprits are found and punished according to the rule of law," he said.

Embu North Deputy County Commissioner William Owino condemned the bizarre killings, adding that those involved must be brought to book.

Mr Owino said the deceased had serious injuries, indicating that they were brutally attacked and killed.

He said a curfew had been imposed in the village to allow police to search for the killers.

"We have agreed that nobody should be out after 11pm. The police will comb the entire village in search of the killers and residents should stay indoors at night," Mr Owino said.

Residents said they were still in shock after what happened in the village.

"This is the first incident of this nature reported in our village and we are dumbfounded," said one of the residents, Ms Charity Wangithi.

Residents described the two victims as humble people who did not deserve such a painful death.

"They lived quiet lives and got on well with us. In fact, we were shocked when we heard what happened to them," Ms Wangithi said.