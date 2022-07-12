Farmers smile to the bank following 'handsome' tea bonus

Tea earned farmers affiliated to the Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu County a record Sh800.7 million in bonuses this year.

The 11,000 farmers who delivered 19.2 million kilos of tea leaves are now smiling all the way to the bank.

They were paid Sh41.50 per kilo of produce delivered, up from Sh31.10, last year.

Last year, the growers delivered 19.4 million kilos of produce, which earned them Sh585.4 million.

Factory chairman Joseph Rwanjau said his farmers are the best-paid in the region and the entire country.

"Our farmers are leading in payment locally and nationally and this is very encouraging," Mr Rwanjau said.

Mr Rwanjau told the Nation that the good payment resulted from reforms adopted by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and hard work by the farmers.

"The reforms by the government and quality tea leaves delivered by farmers led to the increase in payment," said Mr Rwanjau.

Mr Rwanjau also cited good prices in the market.

He thanked the government for the reforms.

"Farmers this year have made profits and they are very happy," he said.

The chairman asked farmers to work ‘even’ harder if they want to continue enjoying the fruits of their labour.

"I call upon our farmers to keep up the spirit and they will not regret it. Farming is now enjoyable following the government's interventions," Mr Rwanjau said.

He asked the government to speed up delivery of subsidised fertilisers to tea farmers.