Fact checked: Power outage did NOT cause deaths of babies at Embu Level Five Hospital

On Saturday, August 26, Kenyans took to social media platforms to vent their frustrations over a nationwide power outage that started on Friday, August 25 at around 9:45pm.

A netizen on X with the handle @05BM44 shared that they lost their newborn baby at Embu Level Five Hospital on Saturday morning after the facility lost power due to the blackout.

Tweeted this happily, until today morning.



On 25th the day they were to check out kiddo wasn't lactating appropriations and doc decided to send it kwa 'Nursery' ICU ya infants. Mamaa alinipigia simu akilia leo around 9am akilia akaniambia daktari amesema stima imefanya oxygen.. https://t.co/u4NyGacLkQ — ََ (@05BM44) August 26, 2023

In their post, they also revealed that more than three babies had died at the referral facility after it failed to run its backup generators, which were unable to power the nursery section throughout the night.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire on Saturday, August 26, denied allegations that more than three babies died at the facility following the power outage.

Data from the hospital shows that only one neonatal death was recorded on Saturday, August 25.

A total of 20 babies were delivered, including eight by caesarean section.

According to Ms Mbarire, the infant who died was born prematurely and succumbed to complications unrelated to the power outage.

According to the county boss, there are five backup generators and the blackout did not affect the health facility's operations.

Blogger Boniface Mwangi had joined Kenyans in calling out the county government and the Ministry of Health for alleged negligence as the country grappled with the blackout.

Apparently, the current number of dead babies at Embu Hospital is 9. Does anyone know where the health minister @Nakhumicha_S is? Is she doing spot visits in hospitals to check if all is well? Has Embu Governor @CecilyMbarire said anything? @WilliamsRuto you need to take action! https://t.co/9JXvIPqhUH — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) August 26, 2023

Blackout

A major power outage hit several parts of Kenya including Nairobi, Western, Coast and Mt Kenya regions on Friday night, August 25.

The nationwide blackout, which left millions of Kenyans frustrated, resulted in losses and inconveniences, including an embarrassing case where operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) grounded for hours.