Former Youth Affairs PS Lilian Omollo eyes Embu Senate seat

Former Youth and Gender Affairs principal secretary Lilian Wanja Omollo has declared her interest in vying for the Embu County Senate seat in the August General Election.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Former Youth and Gender Affairs principal secretary Lilian Wanja Omollo has declared her interest in vying for the Embu County Senate seat in the August General Election. This is despite a corruption case she is currently facing.

