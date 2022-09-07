Embu X-ray machine idle over Sh30,000 for repairs, DG says

An X-ray machine at Embu Level Five Hospital has been lying idle because the previous county administration failed to allocate Sh30,000 for repairs, Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo has said.

"This crucial machine could not be used by our people because the former government refused to use just Sh30,000 to repair it. It is ridiculous," said Mr Mugo.

Speaking when Governor Cecily Mbarire inspected the hospital, Mr Mugo lamented that patients were being referred to private clinics for X-ray services and this must change.

Ms Mbarire threatened to have corrupt health officials sacked.

She stressed that officials involved in stealing drugs and selling them to private clinics and pharmacies will be sacked.

She reiterated that there will be no sacred cows in her administration.

Speaking at the hospital when drugs were delivered, Ms Mbarire warned that she will not entertain theft.

Corruption route

She lamented that residents were suffering because drugs were stolen from the hospital by cartels.

"Those who have chosen the corruption route should be ready to face the consequences," she warned.

She said the hospital was in a deplorable state due to poor management, adding that its lost glory must be restored.

"Services in Embu must be improved for the benefit of residents," said Ms Mbarire, who recently took the oath of office after being elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

She called on MCAs to cooperate and work with her to reform the health Sector.