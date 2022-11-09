Embu teacher arrested over ‘defilement’ of KCSE candidate

A secondary school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of defiling a Form Four student in Runyenjes in Embu County.

The suspect is being held at Runyenjes police station awaiting arraignment.

Area police boss Emmanuel Okanda the suspect was being interrogated by detectives.

"It is true the teacher is being investigated to establish whether he committed any sexual offences before we take him to court," said Mr Okanda.

Mr Okanda said police treated sexual offences seriously and criminal charges will be preferred against the suspect after investigations were complete.

He warned that any one out to ruin the lives of young girls will not be spared.

The teacher allegedly lured the KCSE candidate into his house on Tuesday and abused her.

He then released the girl who returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

The parents reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the suspect who teaches in a local school.

" The parents came to the police station and informed us that their daughter had been abused and we immediately picked up the teacher for questioning," said Mr Okanda.